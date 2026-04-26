Bishop Dyer Questions WWE's Current NXT Call-Up Strategy

Sol Ruca, Ethan Page, Jacy Jayne, and Joe Hendry. Three out of these four former "WWE NXT" stars are already on the main roster, as Ruca and Page made their debuts on the "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania 42 this past Monday. And Hendry will make his this upcoming Monday. With the aftermath that comes following the traditional WrestleMania showcases, former WWE standout Baron Corbin (now performing under Bishop Dyer) finds the past few call-ups odd, as its strategy is a lot different than when he was in WWE, according to him. His biggest concern for these upcoming stars is the lack of mid-card buildups the Stamford-based promotion has currently on "Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," which he hopes will be fixed immediately after "The Showcase of the Immortals" subsides.

"I think all four of them are insanely talented, and will all have a lot of success on the main roster, if it's done right, you know. They're really working to get some new guys over right now that are up there," the former WWE Men's United States Champion said on "Busted Open Radio." "So, is the timing right for the call-ups to get on a successful path right away? The TV time on 'SmackDown' being three hours helps, and the need for fresh faces helps. But also, they've kind of abandoned that mid-card area for a minute, and that's where a lot of those guys are going to go in to start their path on the main roster. So, they kind of have to rebuild that, as well."

Dyer believes Ruca and Jayne are already at that main level spot. However, with Page and Hendry, he thinks they need to be built up more on the main roster before entering top contingency. Ruca staked her claim by competing against the newly crowned/three-time WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan this past Monday. As for Page, he faced another recent newcomer on the main roster, Je'Von Evans, and successfully took a win home on his debut match for the red brand. As for Jayne, she and her Fatal Influence cohorts brought the mayhem to "SmackDown" this past Friday, attacking Paige, Brie Bella, and Rhea Ripley.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.