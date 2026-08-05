Triple H Comments On Perceived Stagnation In WWE Main Event Scene

One of the biggest debates surrounding WWE and its booking is the fact that many fans perceive the company's main event scene to be stagnant, with many of the same stars always involved in the top title scenes. Even some stars within the company have commented, with Damian Priest recently saying he was tired of seeing the same people in the company's top spots.

When asked about Priest's comments and the main event scene during a press conference on the WWE post-show following night one of WWE SummerSlam, Paul "Triple H" Levesque said that there are many factors to how someone gets a top spot, but it boils down to someone getting themselves over.

"If you're the guy that wants to take the spot, it's frustrating when there's guys above you that have the spot," he said. "That's the thing. We're in a period of time where there's a lot of top performers in top spots that, over time, have earned those spots, and over time are selling tickets. And, over time, are incredibly popular, right? So, you really have to do something. The narrative of, 'It's my turn. I've been here for a while. It's my turn,' there are no turns. That's not how it works."

Levesque said that he "loves" the fact that sometimes talent are frustrated by it. He said he's a big believer that if a talent wants the spot, they should go to take it.

"Work harder. Get yourself there," he said. "Figure it out... I've seen a million talent succeed because of what they do, not because of storyline, not because of creative... Ninety-nine percent of the time in this business the person gets over, then gets the push. That's how it works... You go do you, then we follow it."