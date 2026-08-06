Andrade El Idolo Earns #1 Spot In AEW All In Men's Casino Gauntlet

Andrade defeated Tommaso Ciampa and Komander in a three-way during "AEW Grand Slam Mexico" before being blindsided by a returning MJF.

The National Champion, Ciampa, and Komander were each battling for the number one spot in the Casino Gauntlet match at All In, the winner of which will receive a shot at the AEW World Champion.

At one stage in the bout, Andrade went ringside to pose for a ringside selfie, as he become a signature of his recently. Ciampa took him out and stole the phone, apparently taking a picture of the inside of his trunks before discarding the phone.

The three competitors fought atop the ropes, first with Andrade and Ciampa grappling to a stalemate ended only with a hurricanrana from Komander to take out the former. Ciampa then delivered an Air Raid Crash and pinned Komander but only for the count of two.

Andrade hit Ciampa with knees in the corner before Komander delivered Cielito Lindo to Ciampa and looked to make the cover. But Andrade picked Komander up for the DM and secured the winning pinfall.

He then told the crowd that he wanted to win the AEW World Championship, not just for himself or the people in the crowd, but all of Mexico. He said to anyone thinking he cannot be AEW World Champion, he has one question: "How you know?"

MJF's music played to precede his entrance and interrupt Andrade, but then he appeared in the ring behind him and attacked him with the "Triple B" AEW World title belt.

MJF held the title like it was official and called for Andrade to be removed from ringside. He said he would be entering the Casino Gauntlet match, claiming that he is the only champion who should be recognized; "The one true champion."