Kyle Fletcher Retains AEW International Title In Intense Grand Slam Match

24 hours after defending his AEW International Championship at a CMLL event against Mascara Dorada, Kyle Fletcher was back in Arena Mexico defending his crown against "Speedball" Mike Bailey at the Grand Slam Mexico edition of "AEW Dynamite." Both men have a win over each other in AEW over the past year, but when the gold was on the line, it was Fletcher who left Arena Mexico with the gold.

After a quick start, Bailey went high risk and attempted a Tope Suicida but was caught by Fletcher, who launched the challenger into the guardrail. Fletcher rolled Bailey back in the ring but couldn't capitalize as Bailey would get back into things, and eventually landed a Moonsault to the outside. Back in the ring once again and Bailey landed some stiff kicks, but Fletcher fought through and took complete control with an Avalanche Michinoku Driver as the match entered the commercial break. During the break, it was all Fletcher as he punished Bailey on the outside to the chorus of boos from the Mexican crowd.

The punishment continued coming out of the break as Fletcher mocked Bailey for attempting a chop, only to land a chop of his own that sent Bailey out of the ring. However, the challenger baited him in and landed an Asai Moonsault to the floor and got a near fall. Fletcher barely kicked out of a roll up by but Bailey but fired back with a Half and Half Suplex as the action spilled out to the entrance stage. Fletcher attempted a Suplex on the entrance steps but Bailey countered with a Hurricanrana and followed up with a Moonsault off those same steps. Back in the ring and Bailey missed the Ultima Weapon but hit the Spanish Fly for a near fall.

With both men back to their feet, Fletcher hit another Michinoku Driver for a two count and tried for a Powerbomb but Bailey tried to counter. That didn't work as Fletcher hung on and hit a Powerbomb into the apron, and after a running boot in the corner and a Sheer Drop Brainbuster, Fletcher thought he had the win, only for Bailey to kick out at two. Fletcher went for the Brainbuster on the turnbuckle but Bailey countered into a Posionrana and hit the Ultima Weapon that also got the closest of near falls.

Bailey attempted another roll up but Fletcher got him up and launched the challenger into the corner and landed a running boot. He finally landed the Brainbuster on the top turnbuckle and that was enough to put the Bailey away as "The Protostar" earned the hard-fought victory.