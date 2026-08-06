WWE SmackDown Ratings & Viewership Report: 7/31/2026

Coming into July, "WWE SmackDown" had barely managed to draw above the one million viewer mark some weeks, but in the episodes leading up to SummerSlam, the blue brand began to increase its totals every Friday, and the go-home show for the two-night event drew one of its best numbers of the year.

According to Wrestlenomics, "SmackDown" averaged 1,379,000 viewers and posted a 0.31 in the key 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the previous week, total viewership increased by 10%, but "SmackDown's" biggest improvement was in the 18-49 demo, with the category growing by 35%. Additionally, this past Friday marks the highest viewership the program has drawn since the April 17 edition of "SmackDown," which was the go-home show for WrestleMania 42.

Despite "SmackDown's" recent improvement on the charts, the show's total viewership has dropped by 15% since July 2025. However, more concerning is "SmackDown's" performance in the 18-49 demo, as the category is down by 38% since this time last year. Along with its TV metrics taking a hit over the last 12 months, WWE is also struggling to sell tickets for "SmackDown." This past Friday's episode from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin sold 4,705 tickets, which is WWE's lowest attendance for a main roster show in the market since 2022.

Moving ahead, it remains to be seen if "SmackDown" will continue its hot streak despite there being a two-month gap between SummerSlam and Money In The Bank, or if the show's totals will taper off without an immediate Premium Live Event to look forward to. That said, the addition of Kevin Owens and Randy Orton to the brand should help "SmackDown" avoid losing viewers, as both stars returned at SummerSlam this past weekend.