WWE's Nattie Recalls Drunk Dialing Stephanie McMahon While Filming Total Divas

E! Network reality series "Total Divas" created a new generation of WWE fans, and even inspired some future stars, thanks to the antics, both in and out of the ring, of the Bellas Twins, Paige, Naomi, Natalya, and more. Natalya had some of the most iconic moments on the show, which she explained to Brandi Rhodes on an episode of "A Shot of Brandi" often happened after she had been drinking tequila.

"When I have a little tequila, I start to tell the truth," Nattie said. "That's what got me into so much trouble on 'Total Divas.' I drunk dialed Stephanie McMahon. I threw Lana's luggage into the ocean. I fought with Summer Rae. I'm going to blame it all on the tequila."

Nattie said she called McMahon around nine times in the middle of the night while the Divas were on Bourbon Street in New Orleans. The former SmackDown Women's Champion admitted to being "really tipsy," but thankfully, McMahon isn't a judgmental person.

"I actually spoke to Stephanie, I did her podcast, I don't know, about three months ago," she said. "She is someone that is so easy to talk to. Because she's very, very engaging. She talks to you like you're the only person [in the room...] It's an art."

"Total Divas" ran on the network from 2013 to 2019, which was beloved by fans of E! and WWE alike. Nattie was the only cast member to appear in all nine seasons of the show.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "A Shot of Brandi" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.