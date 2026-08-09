Nick Aldis Details Process Of Securing Oasis Entrance Music For WWE SummerSlam Return

Throughout history, it's often been rare for professional wrestlers to use well-known songs by popular artists for their entrance theme due to copyright infringement or high licensing costs. That said, this past weekend at SummerSlam, Nick Aldis was accompanied by Oasis' "Morning Glory" ahead of his in-ring WWE debut against GUNTHER, and on the SummerSlam Recap show, "The National Treasure" opened up about his personal connection to the song, and how he got it approved in time for the event.

"I think I blew up in my entrance ... 'Morning Glory,' I would always listen to that song, and I would always visualize like, 'God, this would be a killer entrance song,'" he explained. "Then as you sort of progress in the business and you start to sort of figure out how things work, I sort of put it to the back of my mind. Like it's not likely, that's not going to happen. And then Hunter texts me a couple weeks ago and said, 'Perfect world. If you could have any music, we could license any music for you, any song, like nothing is off the table. Just what would you have?' And I was like, kind of went through my sort of mental, and I went f**k, 'Morning Glory.'"

Aldis continued to explain that he still didn't believe "Morning Glory" would be authorized, so he made sure to have backup options for his entrance theme, which included bands such as Muse and Kasabian. However, during the "WWE SmackDown" before SummerSlam, Aldis was notified that "Morning Glory" was given the green light for his theme song.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WWE" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.