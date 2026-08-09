Joe Hendry Recalls Being Told About WWE WrestleMania Debut Against Randy Orton

In order to fill in for Kevin Owens amidst his neck injury, then-TNA World Champion Joe Hendry made a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 41 Night 2 to answer Randy Orton's open challenge. While Hendry failed to beat Orton, he still made history as the first-ever reigning TNA World Champion to compete at WrestleMania.

Hendry has since signed with WWE, and during an appearance on "WWE Radio," he looked back at this milestone of his career.

"[My brain] exploded," he said. "So, I remember when I found out that's what's gonna happen, I got a call from Triple H."

Hendry was not prepared for Triple H's suggestion.

"I remember him saying to me, 'Well, as you know, we need an opponent for Randy,'" Hendry recalled, "and I'm like, 'No way.'"

Despite getting the offer and accepting it, Hendry claims he didn't feel like it was real, and in the days leading up to WrestleMania, he still felt like he could be replaced last minute.

"It got to the night before, and I thought, 'This is probably going to happen?' It was an unbelievable experience," he expressed. "I was grateful for the fan response, because it was like the fans were with me, and yeah, it was a dream come true. I felt like I achieved my dream that day."

Hendry also kept his circle small, only telling the most necessary people about his appearance.

"Part of this job is understanding that if you start telling a bunch of people, you know, word's gonna get out very quickly," Hendry explained.

After the appearance, Hendry went on to success in WWE NXT, where he held the NXT Championship.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "WWE Radio," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.