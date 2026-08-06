WWE's Undertaker Says Podcast Won't Be Renewed: 'I'd Almost Rather Go To The Dentist'

Despite being the host of "Six Feet Under" for the past three years, The Undertaker is seemingly retiring from the world of podcasting.

During a recent appearance on "Insight" at Fanatics Fest, Chris Van Vliet asked The Undertaker if he's enjoying his time as a podcast host, which was met with a negative response from "The Deadman."

"Not at all. No. I mean, Fanatics is actually one of my sponsors, but I'd almost rather go to the dentist and pull a tooth than do a podcast," he stated. "No, we're probably talking months. I think yeah, when this contract rolls out, I don't think we'll be renewing."

"Six Feet Under" did not originally start as a WWE-branded podcast, as The Undertaker and former host of the show, Matt Lyda, recorded independent episodes together and featured guests such as Kane, Maven and The Godfather. Last year, "Six Feet Under" was acquired by WWE as part of the company's podcast partnership with Fanatics, along with other shows like "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" With Cody Rhodes and "What's Your Story?" With Stephanie McMahon, but new ownership led to a major change to the podcast.

Before "Six Feet Under" moved under the corporate umbrella, The Undertaker informed Lyda that he would be replaced by his wife and WWE Hall Of Famer Michelle McCool, a decision that remains controversial among fans today. At this time, a specific date has yet to be announced regarding the final episode of "Six Feet Under" with WWE, and with The Undertaker counting down the months until the show's contract expires, it's likely that he'll elect not to return to independent podcasting.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.