Former TNA Star Gail Kim Compares Four-Sided And Six-Sided Rings

TNA's six-sided ring was an iconic part of the promotion's presentation and naturally set it apart from WWE at the time. Over the years, however, the ring has been criticized by many of the wrestlers who performed in it, who felt that it made matches more challenging and punishing than in a normal four-sided ring.

Former seven-time TNA Knockouts Champion Gail Kim recently shared her opinion about the six-sided ring during an appearance on "My World w/ Jeff Jarrett," comparing it to the traditional ring as well.

"I love the look of the six-sided ring. I love the concept because it was special and different, [but] as a wrestler? I can't lie, I prefer the four sides. It's just a little bit easier on the body," she opined, siding with nearly every other former TNA talent.

"The one thing I hated when you would go back-and-forth, and I would adjust very quickly, is just like when you're in a tag match or something, you got to whip your opponent across the ring, and you just got to take a look to make sure you're shooting them in the right direction or right buckle," she explained.

While the ring was difficult on her body, Kim claimed that she did enjoy going off of the turnbuckle in the six-sided ring over the traditional one because there was more stability due to how the ring was put together.

"For the looks, and for the fans, the six-sided, but for us as a wrestler, the traditional ring," Kim concluded.

Not too long ago, Booker T actually defended the six-sided ring, and instead argued that taking it away ultimately got rid of TNA's identity.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "My World w/ Jeff Jarrett," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.