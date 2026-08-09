AEW's Chris Jericho Explains Hesitance To 'Put A Timeline' On In-Ring Retirement

Over the past two years, several of the last biggest names of the previous wrestling era all retired one after the other, from John Cena to AJ Styles to Brock Lesnar. Despite this, Chris Jericho — who debuted long before any of them — is still actively competing in AEW. But for how much longer? During an interview with "Beef Vegan," Jericho was compared to Terry Funk, who similarly had a lengthy career, and asked how many more years he thinks he might have left.

"I mean, I don't really look at it like that, man," Jericho said. "I don't really put a timeline on it."

Jericho pointed to his AEW Redemption match against Tommaso Ciampa, noting that it was probably one of the best matches on the show based on how fans reacted.

"Why would I want to step away from that?" he exclaimed. "I still enjoy doing it, and still can do it at a level that's still show-stealing, you know, possibilities."

Jericho said he might have a run that lasts another week or goes another three years.

"I mean, I don't want to do it forever, but as long as I feel that I'm still, you know, happy with the work that I'm doing and not second-guessing myself, then I'll continue to do it," he proclaimed.

The veteran also pointed out that when you're in any kind of show business for a long time, there will always be people who want to see you gone.

"Keep going as long as you can still be creatively fulfilled and as long as you still are putting out great work," Jericho said. "I feel great ... I feel sore, but in the way that I've felt sore for 35 years. It's just the sign of a good night's work."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Beef Vegan" and provide a h/t to Wrestling