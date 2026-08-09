The Undertaker Names Top Four WWE WrestleMania Matches In Which He Competed

The Undertaker's WrestleMania matches were arguably some of his best, with many revolving around his legendary undefeated streak. But like most of his fans, even "The Deadman" has his favorite Undertaker 'Mania matches.

"There's actually probably four, and they're all right there together: 25, 26, 27, and 28," he proclaimed during an interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet." "I had great matches with Batista, and I had [a] great match with Edge, but I think the 25, 26, 27, and 28 storyline — the two with Shawn [Michaels] and then the two with Triple H — I mean, it's very rare that you get to do something like that, right?"

Undertaker then explained how the four WrestleManias were all a part of one overarching story.

"It was me and Shawn — the light versus the darkness, Streak versus career — then Triple H gets involved to take up for his buddy, and then it culminates in the end of a era," he explained. "I think they were all storytelling classics, and yeah, I think those four matches are what professional wrestling is supposed to be about."

In the past, Undertaker commented on his WrestleMania 25 match against Shawn Michaels, calling it the greatest match of his career on a technical level.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.