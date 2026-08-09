WWE's Je'Von Evans & Chad Gable Reveal Their Dream Entrance Music

For many wrestlers, entrance music is just as important when it comes to putting together a character as the moves, the attire, or even a name. The entrance music can set the tone and make the audience understand exactly who or what they are about to see, and there have been several famous entrance themes that have broken out of wrestling and into the mainstream consciousness. However, on occasion, wrestlers opt not to have a piece of music made by a company's in-house composer or producer and instead choose an actual song by an actual artist as it feels more personal to them.

That's what both Chad Gable and Je'Von Evans were asked about during a recent interview on "KFAN Radio," where both men, if it were up to them, what song they would choose as their entrance music. Starting with Evans, he went with one of his favorite artists and a song from that artist that he grew up listening to. "I think I would have to say Alright by Kendrick Lamar," Evans said. "You know Kendrick Lamar, he's just the greatest, the goat. I can't even talk about it too much because I get butterflies you know? Teary-eyed you know what I mean? But no man you know what? I'm a big Kendrick fan, so like Alright, that's the first sone I ever heard by Kendrick and I was so young."

As for Gable, he admitted that his taste in music spans a wide variety of genres and styles. With that said, he did have one song in mind that he would love to have play him to the ring on a nightly basis. "The song for me would be The Stroke by Billy Squire."

Please credit "KFAN Radio" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.