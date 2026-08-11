WWE's Jacy Jayne Reacts To Bully Ray Calling Fatal Influence Female Version Of Shield

While they've been broken up for more than a decade, The Shield remains one of the most popular stables in modern WWE history. According to a conversation on "Busted Open Radio," there may be a new group looking to figuratively step into the combat boots once worn by Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose (AKA Jon Moxley). Jacy Jayne of Fatal Influence was speaking to Bully Ray on the show when the comparison was brought up.

"A lot of fans have compared us to the Shield, and I love that. That is such a compliment to me," Jayne said. "The Shield, they're the top guys and they've been the top guys. Like Roman said last night, 'It's always been them.' When other people left or when the company went down, company went up, it was always them, and for people to compare us to that, that's amazing. I'll take that, and that's a lot of pressure and a lot of responsibility, but I feel like we're capable of being the first female Shield."

Fatal Influence doesn't just blow kisses; they capture titles. Similar to each member of the Shield, they are multi-time champions. Jayne is the first WWE Superstar to have ever held both the NXT Women's (she has held this title twice in her career) and TNA Knockouts World Championships simultaneously after WWE and TNA's partnership began last year. She is also a former two-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion. Henley is a former Women's Speed and Women's North American Champion.

Currently, Henley and Reid are in their first reign as the Women's Tag Team Champions, three months after making their main roster debut. They won the tag team titles from Bella and Paige at Saturday Night's Main Event in July before going on to win a trio's match against The Bellas and Paige at WWE SummerSlam 2026.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.