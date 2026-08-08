Baron Corbin Defeats Trick Williams In WWE SummerSlam US Title Rematch On SmackDown

Baron Corbin retained the WWE Men's United States Championship in a rematch against Trick Williams on "WWE SmackDown".

Corbin planted Williams immediately, but Williams quickly sent him to the outside. He chopped Corbin into the barricade and ringpost before sending him into the timekeeper's area. Williams launched himself over and took out Corbin. They battled before Corbin sent him into the steps. He took him down in the ring with a clothesline. Corbin stomped Williams in the corner.

After the break, Corbin sent Williams down again. He laid in multiple punches. Williams connected with a big boot. He faceplanted Corbin and stomped him in the corner. Williams landed a Death Valley Driver. Willams went for a Trick Shot, but Corbin intercepted him and landed a Deep Six. Williams kicked out of a pin attempt.

From the knees, they exchanged blows. Back on their feet, they continued before Williams sent Corbin out of the ring. Corbin drove Williams into the ringpost. He got his title and got in the ring. The ref took it from him and Trick landed a Tricky Book End. Williams blocked End of Days and landed the Trick Shot, but Corbin grabbed the bottom rope. Corbin hit Williams in the head with the belt while the ref wasn't looking and pinned him to win.