Fatal Influence Pin Chelsea Green, Retain WWE Women's Tag Titles On SmackDown

Fatal Influence's Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid are still WWE Women's Tag Team Champions after defeating interim WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green and Women's United States Champion Tiffany Stratton on "WWE SmackDown." The stable interrupted Green's championship celebration before a champagne toast with the US Champion, and when Jayne challenged Stratton for a US title match, Stratton agreed to one next week, if Henley and Reid put up the tag titles right then.

After Jayne agreed, a referee ran down and the teams kicked off a back-and-forth battle. Henley hit Stratton with a kick to the back of the head, but Stratton hit a cutter. Reid got in the ring to attempt to help her partner, but Green evened the odds. The singles champions hit double suicide dives to take out the tag team champions on the outside.

Green knocked Fallon out of Fatal Influence's corner, allowing for Stratton to tag in and take down Reid with an Alabama Slam, followed by a Swanton Bomb. She walked right into a right hand by Henley, but fell back into her own corner for Green to tag in. Green sent Henley flying over the top rope.

Henley countered an Un-Pretty-Her, and Green looked for another on Reid, but Jayne took out Stratton in the corner. The move distracted Green, and Jayne hit her with a Rolling Encore, allowing for Reid and Henley to hit the Fatal Flaw to Green for Henley to get the pin. After the match, Stratton and Green were attacked by the Irresistible Forces, Lash Legend and Nia Jax, and Jax took Green's title and held it high.