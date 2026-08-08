Tatum Paxley Debuts On Main Roster, Helps Charlotte Flair Win WWE SmackDown Main Event

Tatum Paxley debuted on "WWE SmackDown" to aid Charlotte Flair in beating Jade Cargill in the main event, alongside a returning Alexa Bliss.

Flair was looking to exact vengeance on Cargill after she and the Baddies, B-Fab and Michin, saw to it that Bliss was sidelined as part of their feud. She looked to be on her way to failing in that regard when the main event rolled around, falling victim to the numbers game with the Baddies interfering.

Flair looked to put Cargill in the Figure Eight Leglock but B-Fab distracted the referee so Michin could grab her hair and break the hold. Bliss eventually made her return to interrupt said interference, staring down B-Fab and Michin before the lights went out.

When they returned, Paxley was atop the ropes and leapt down to take them out, thereby providing a distraction for Flair to deliver Sister's Abigail and a second-rope Natural Selection to score the winning pinfall.

Paxley is coming to the main roster as a former NXT Women's and Women's North American Champion during her time with the developmental brand since 2021. She last wrestled a defeat to Kelani Jordan on "WWE NXT" in June, having earlier that month dropped the North American title to Zaria.