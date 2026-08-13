CM Punk, Cody Rhodes & Becky Lynch Reached Out To This Former WWE Star After Release

It never gets easier to see any star get let go from fulfilling such a massive dream like performing under the big bright lights of the WWE, especially when the news is presented to them while on injury leave. Nearly a year after tearing her ACL, MCL, and meniscus, Zoey Stark was among 22 names of main roster and "WWE NXT" talents who were let go as part of the company's post-WrestleMania budget cuts. Though it was a hard realization for her, Stark says she had several top named Superstars who provided her with warmth and comfort upon her release. The first to help her out during those trying times was Women's Grand Slam Champion and former opponent, Becky Lynch.

"Becky was one of the first people that reached out to me and helped me during rehab," Stark said to reporter Denise Salcedo. "When I got released, literally, I would call her. In fact, she was one of the first people that I called. I told her immediately. She immediately picked up the phone and was like, 'This is what I can do for you and let's figure this out together.' So Becky, thank you from the bottom of my heart. And she still helps me out today."

Other big named talents who helped her include the current and former Undisputed WWE Champions CM Punk and Cody Rhodes, respectively. Like Lynch, Punk was in contact with Stark throughout her rehab journey. As for Rhodes, he offered constructive feedback to her post-WWE release video. Stark then mentioned that having friends like them in this industry has lifted her spirits, and she remains humbled by their generosity, especially with their busy schedules.

"He [Punk] reached out to me throughout my entire rehab journey. He reached out when I got released. To have these friendships that I thought I would never have, those are the moments that I actually really do hold near and dear," she concluded.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Denise Salcedo" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.