Matt Hardy Doubts Brock Lesnar Will Travel Overseas For WWE WrestleMania 43

Following his loss to Oba Femi inside Hell in a Cell at WWE SummerSlam 2026, Brock Lesnar has officially called time on his wrestling career.

"The Beast Incarnate" officially announced his retirement on "The Pat McAfee Show" in the days after SummerSlam, but wrestlers are known for not being able to stick to their supposed retirements, which is why former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy was asked on his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast if Lesnar would be able to turn down the chance of being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame over WWE WrestleMania 43 weekend in Saudi Arabia next year, but Hardy isn't 100% convinced Lesnar would say yes. "I doubt Brock would want to go to Saudi Arabia," Hardy said. "Knowing Brock he doesn't really like to travel too far away."

Hardy's co-host, Jon Alba, threw out the idea of WWE potentially hosting the 2027 Hall of Fame ceremony a week or two before WrestleMania 43 so that the ceremony takes place in the United States. However, Hardy feels like WWE would want to stick to a traditional WrestleMania schedule. "I guess they could in theory, I don't know. That would maybe break tradition but you know, you figure WrestleMania, if they're going to be over there all week, they're going to keep the format of a typical WrestleMania of doing it like the nights before the WrestleMania shows. We'll see."

As for who would induct Lesnar if he was to become a Hall of Famer next year, Hardy noted two names who are synonymous with Lesnar's WWE career, as well as a curveball pick from earlier in his WWE run. "Taker or [Paul] Heyman no doubt. I mean those are probably two of the most importantly linked guys to Brock in his career overall...It could be Kurt Angle too, I could see Kurt Angle do it."

Please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.