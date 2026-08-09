Matt Cardona Still Waiting For WWE Action Figure

Having been featured before as an action figure under his old ring name of Zack Ryder, Matt Cardona is patiently waiting for the company to create an action figure under his real name. The action fiction aficionado says he doesn't feel like he's officially back in the WWE until Mattel produces a Cardona action figure. As he mentioned, time is of the essence now that it's been seven months since he officially returned to the company full-time.

"I'm just waiting on that Mattel Matt Cardona action figure. That's what makes it really official," he said during his interview on "The Sportster with MuscleManMalcolm." "Any gear. I don't care. Just make it; make a Matt Cardona figure. Oh, my God. What are you waiting for? It's been seven months."

Prior to his confirmed and permanent return, Cardona brought back the Ryder character for a one night appearance at the November 14, 2025, edition of "WWE SmackDown," as part of the "Last Time Is Now" tournament. This tournament determined who would face John Cena at his final match at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13, 2025, which GUNTHER won. Though he did not excel past the first round, Ryder officially came back to the WWE as part of its "SmackDown" brand on January 2.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Sportster" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.