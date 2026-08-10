Miz-Related Trademark Filed By WWE

WWE has filed a trademark for what appears to be a new name or nickname for former WWE Champion The Miz.

The TKO-owned promotion, according to the latest United States Patent and Trademark Office filings, has filed a trademark for the name "The Mike" for use in wrestling and entertainment services, but not merchandise.

The name could be a reference to how he was addressed during a recent appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," where Pat McAfee referred to The Miz as "The Mike" because MLB star Jacob Misiorowski — who was also on the show — is known as "The Miz."

I am The Miz! The Mike will NOT become a thing!!!! https://t.co/p3EI4D7JLg — The Miz (@mikethemiz) August 7, 2026

WWE's The Miz, on the show, refuted being called "The Mike" and repeatedly reminded everyone on the panel that he is a multi-time champion when using the name The Miz. He joked that his Google reminders now refer to Misiorowski as "The Miz," giving him updates about the MLB star's achievements on the field. The Miz isn't amused that the name is no longer associated only with him, noting that he loves making things about himself, which he can no longer do.

The name "Mike" has been associated with The Miz since the start of his WWE career, when he appeared on "Tough Enough" as Mike Mizanin. His name was eventually shortened to "The Miz," but it seems he's no longer the only "Miz" in sports and entertainment.