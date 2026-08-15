Je'Von Evans Discusses Learning WWE Co-Worker Was His Cousin

For years, Roman Reigns and the Bloodline have been the only professional wrestlers who are real-life cousins in WWE today, but just recently Je'Von Evans discovered that he is related to somebody on the main roster.

Earlier this year, "WWE SmackDown's" B-Fab revealed that she and Evans are blood related cousins, and during a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, "The Young OG" reflected on finding out that he had real-life family in the company.

"Yeah, B-Fab is actually my cousin. I found that out. It's actually pretty insane. I didn't even really know of it, you feel me? Until she said something and then we talked about it and I was like, Oh, well, we are cousins," he explained. "So, I think it's through marriage. So, it's pretty insane. Like, it's deep. It's deep into it. Like, we're deep in the roots."

It remains to be seen if WWE would consider putting Evans and B-Fab in a storyline together because they are cousins, but it likely wouldn't be anytime soon with both stars being on different brands. Evans is currently working his way through the mid-card scene on "WWE Raw" as he continues to defeat the likes of Rusev and Ethan Page. For most of the year, Evans has been chasing the Intercontinental Championship, but has failed to win the title when given the opportunity. On "SmackDown," B-Fab has been aligned with Jade Cargill and Michin as they feud with Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and the newest member of the main roster, Tatum Paxley.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Adrian Hernandez" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.