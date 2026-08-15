WWE's Tiffany Stratton Hopes To One Day Have Paul Heyman In Her Corner

Paul Heyman may have lost a longtime client and Minnesota favorite in Brock Lesnar to retirement, but another Minnesota based talent would like to put their application in with Mr. Heyman. Though she's done well on her own so far, Tiffany Stratton wouldn't mind entertaining the thought of having an "advocate" in her corner.

"I have seen what Paul Heyman has done for people. I definitely feel like he would be a wise man to have in my corner," the current Women's United States Champion said on "Battleground Podcast." "I think Paul Heyman could take me to that next level. And, obviously, he's helped make so many talent. Yeah, I would say Paul Heyman. I think he would be the perfect character to fill that 'daddy' role. I mean, I wouldn't say I'd have to call him, like, my rich daddy. It could be like that gimmick, but in a different way."

Prior to joining the main roster, on "WWE NXT," Stratton portrayed a "Daddy's little rich girl," a combination of Paris Hilton and the fictitious Sharpay Evans. However, plans for her to maintain that role were halted because creative couldn't find the perfect male to play the role of Stratton's rich father. Nevertheless, that scrapped direction didn't stop Stratton's momentum, as she has excelled on the main roster as a former Women's Money in the Bank recipient and a former Women's Champion.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Battleground Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.