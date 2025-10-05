Breaking Down The Belts: Tiffany Stratton's WWE Women's Championship

WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton has been undefeated throughout the entirety of 2025, and has held the gold for, as of this writing, 268 days. She is currently the longest reigning active champion in WWE after successfully cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on former friend Nia Jax on the January 3 episode of "WWE SmackDown." She's had quite the successful reign, but the length of it has many fans questioning when "Tiffy Time" is going to come to an end.

Stratton has ran through every competitor who's been thrown at her. From Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41 in what turned out to be a messy, personal, off-script feud at some points, to Bayley in her first-ever defense just days after cashing in Money in the Bank, to even WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus at Evolution, Stratton's beaten them all. Two competitors who Stratton has faced over and over, however, are Jade Cargill and Nia Jax, most recently in a messy triple threat on "WWE SmackDown."

It now seems pretty obvious that WWE isn't belting up Cargill yet, surprising to many fans who thought she'd take the title from Stratton at SummerSlam this year, or giving the gold back to Jax. Even if WWE wanted it to be Cargill to defeat Stratton in yet another match, she may possibly have suffered an injury, in addition to an extremely nasty gash on her forehead, during the match on the blue brand.

With other competitors, like Flair and Alexa Bliss currently tied up in the tag team division, the brand split seemingly set in stone, at least for the women's division, and no fresh talent yet to be called up from "WWE NXT," who will be the woman to dethrone Stratton, and who should be the one to defeat her?