WWE's Tiffany Stratton Opens Up About Going Off Script With Charlotte Flair

In the lead-up to WrestleMania 41, WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair went off-script amidst a promo segment on "WWE Smackdown," with the former notably calling attention to latter's divorce history and "The Queen" clapping back with a mention of Ludwig Kaiser, Stratton's real-life boyfriend and fellow WWE star. An episode of "WWE Unreal" recently revealed that WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque was not pleased with the verbal exchange and corresponding change of course, so much so that he requested Stratton to apologize to Flair afterward. Stratton later confirmed that she did indeed apologize to Flair, while sharing some additional details from her perspective.

"Charlotte Flair is Charlotte Flair," Stratton told "Impaulsive." "She's a legend. I was the champion at the time. Things were heated. She's very competitive. I'm also very competitive. I'm trying to prove to Charlotte Flair I can go, I can stand up to her, I'm worthy of this title. So yeah, s*** got heated. We both went off script. It happens. I did have to apologize, and that was that."

When asked if she found it difficult to apologize, Stratton noted that she had no issue in doing it as she can "fully embrace" her wrongdoings. At the same time, though, she felt she had legitimate grounds to make her spontaneous verbal jabs. "I think what I did was justified, but maybe I shouldn't have gone that far," she said. "But I do feel like I was justified in what I did."

Despite the seeming animosity between them, Flair and Stratton were reportedly professional and courteous toward one another for the remainder of the road to WrestleMania 41, where Stratton successfully defended her title in what turned out to be a hard hitting affair.

