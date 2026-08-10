WWE's Blake Monroe Explains What She Likes And Dislikes About America

Last June, WWE Superstar Blake Monroe made her "SmackDown" debut in London when she attacked Giulia from behind. Since then, she's only appeared in vignettes. "The Glamour" has been living in the United States for several years after moving from her native England. In that time, she's been able to have her experiences that have shaped her opinion on what she loves and hates about America.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, she says she hates the people. "You all just love to talk, you know? Like anywhere, you go, 'let's chat'." She says you can be having a bad day and people will ask how you are and it's a culture shock being British because they don't talk or hug and walk in silence. "I love America, I love the people, I love the food. I really have no downside of living here aside from I miss my family. But I would stay here forever."

Monroe concedes that American food is way better than food in England. She loves the variety of food here and gained weight when she first moved to the States. However, she found one big disappointment: chocolate. "So in England, our chocolate is so delicious. I can't even describe it to you. And here, the chocolate kind of tastes like cardboard." Her theory is because the dairy is different. She says it's a good thing because chocolate is her weakness and she cheats on her diet by eating chocolate. She joked that the one thing England has going for it is its chocolate.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit TMZ Sports and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.