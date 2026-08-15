Kevin Nash Thinks Undertaker Was Jealous Of WWE Curtain Call

Years on the road together often led to friendships between wrestlers that were never recognized on screen, like "The Kliq" consisting of Kevin Nash, X-Pac, Triple H, Scott Hall, and Shawn Michaels. This most infamously led to what fans now know as "The Curtain Call," where all the men embraced and said farewell to each other after a match in Madison Square Garden, despite being rivals in the kayfabe world of pro wrestling.

Another prominent backstage clique in WWE was the Bone Street Krew, which consisted of the likes of The Undertaker, Yokozuna, Crush, and other big men in the company.

"Even for [Undertaker] to say it was a selfish move? We went and asked Vince [McMahon]," Nash explained during an episode of his "Kliq This" podcast, defending their actions. Allegedly, the 'Deadman' wasn't too happy about "The Curtain Call," but Nash thinks Undertaker had other reasons. "I take it more as jealousy that you didn't do it, you know? It became what the business became."

Nash further defended the controversial night, stating that it ultimately laid the foundations for all the antics that would come thereafter, suggesting that it helped jumpstart what would eventually become the Attitude Era.

WWE HOFer JBL corroborated Nash's memories of the infamous night in Madison Square Garden, mentioning that former WWE Intercontinental Champion Davey Boy Smith was also ready to fight The Kliq for the perceived slight.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Kliq This" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.