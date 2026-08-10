Bully Ray On Chelsea Green's WWE SmackDown Segment: 'Left A Bad Taste In My Mouth'

WWE fans were ecstatic after Chelsea Green captured the interim WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam, but on Friday's edition of "WWE SmackDown," the star took the pin during a tag team match against Fatal Influence, then was beaten down by Nia Jax and Lash Legend afterward. It was later revealed by Green that she suffered a broken orbital bone.

On "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray spoke about Friday not going the way they pictured for Green. He explained he would have been fine with Fatal Influence beating Green's partner, Tiffany Stratton, and Green getting attacked making the save, then Legend and Jax beating her down.

"It kind of left a bad taste in my mouth like, 'Come on. Give her a little something,'" he said.

Bully Ray said that underdogs find a way to fight back, which wasn't the case for the champion. He thought she should have gotten the surprise win with a roll-up before being attacked by all the other competitors.

"It was just too much of beating down Chelsea Green," he said. "I'm not saying she's going to go from zero to hero in one week, but come on, man. Give me a follow up... It would have been a good win for Chelsea. People would have popped, but no."

He said that all the excitement from Green's title win was taken away. WWE didn't know the injury would happen, but they did book Green specifically to take the loss, instead of just taking the post-match attacks.

"At least you bring the people up, and then you take it away," he said. "At least Chelsea has some hope, then you take it away. In this way, there was nothing for her."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.