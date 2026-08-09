New WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green Injured

The WWE Women's Championship has claimed another victim. Last Thursday, the reigning champion Rhea Ripley revealed that she'd undergone surgery for a torn meniscus she sustained earlier this summer. According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, Interim WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green then suffered an injury of her own during Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown" in Philadelphia. Green herself has since confirmed this to be the case in an Instagram video, showing bruising around her eye from a fractured orbital bone

"I did get injured last [Friday] night," Green said. "Stuff happens. It's live television. It's wrestling. It's an occupational hazard. I ended up in the emergency room and I have a broken orbital bone. It looks amazing, all things considered; it feels awful, but looks pretty amazing. I have no idea what that means for me. Usually, you guys have seen me play into every single injury, but this feels different. It feels frustrating. I'm upset. I feel like if I didn't have bad luck, I'd have no luck at all. So I just need to take a little bit more time to process and to heal from the head trauma that is going on right now. Then, we'll see what happens. We're just going to take it day by day."

Green captured the interim title in a Ladder Match at WWE SummerSlam, then planned to celebrate her win on "SmackDown." Instead, she and Tiffany Stratton found themselves in a Women's Tag Team Championship bout against Fatal Influence, with Green taking the pinfall. The exact moment in which the Canada native sustained her respective injury is unconfirmed, as is her return timeline.

In Ripley's case, WWE officials reportedly hope to see her back in a ring by the 2027 Royal Rumble PLE, which will emanate from Arizona in February 2027.