WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley Announces She's Undergone Knee Surgery

WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley has been out of the ring for two months due to a slightly torn meniscus, with hopes that she wouldn't have to go under the knife. As revealed on Instagram, however, they were ultimately dashed as she recently underwent surgery.

"After just under 14 year in wrestling and doing sports my entire life...It's caught up to me. Surgery was never a first option for me, but it got to the point that it was needed," Ripley wrote alongside a photo of her sporting a full leg bandage and knee brace. "First one down...Hopefully no more...I've survived, now it's time to start thriving again so I can get back to what I love to do! See you all down the road."

Heading into WWE SummerSlam, "WWE Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce announced that Ripley's injury would render her unable to compete at the August 1 and 2 premium live event. Still, WWE officials were optimistic that she'd return sometime in the near future.

In Ripley's absence, Chelsea Green then scaled a ladder at "The Biggest Party of the Summer" to cement herself as the interim WWE Women's Champion. According to Pearce, the interim titleholder would eventually face Ripley to determine the true WWE Women's Champion. Given Ripley's surgery, it is unclear if that will remain the case or if WWE will shift creative plans once more as a result.

Ripley captured the Women's Title by besting Jade Cargill at WrestleMania 42 in April. Following her win at SummerSlam, Green is slated for an interim title celebration of some sort on "WWE SmackDown."