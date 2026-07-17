Rhea Ripley Not Cleared For WWE SummerSlam, Interim Women's Champion To Be Crowned

WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley will not be able to defend the title at WWE SummerSlam due to injury. It was revealed a five-woman ladder match will crown an interim champion, however, at "The Biggest Party of the Summer." "WWE Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce, acting as general manager for "WWE SmackDown" on Friday, announced the news in a social media video posted to WWE's X (formerly Twitter) account ahead of the show.

"Due to Rhea Ripley's injury, Adam Pearce announces that an interim WWE Women's Champion will be crowned in a Ladder Match at #SummerSlam," the caption of the video reads.

In the video, Pearce said that as many fans know, Ripley has been spending the last few weeks recovering from a torn meniscus. He said she's been working "tirelessly" with WWE medical and is close to returning.

"However, due to the tricky nature of the injury, it is my unfortunate duty to report that Rhea Ripley will not be able to compete at SummerSlam," Pearce said. "With her timetable uncertain, we have made the decision to crown an interim WWE Women's Champion."

He explained that starting Friday on "SmackDown," and continuing over the next two weeks, five women will have the opportunity to win their way into the SummerSlam ladder match to compete for the interim title. When Ripley returns to action, WWE fans will find out who the true WWE Women's Champion is, according to Pearce.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 Due to Rhea Ripley's injury, Adam Pearce announces that an interim WWE Women's Champion will be crowned in a Ladder Match at #SummerSlam. pic.twitter.com/HtX9k8WYab — WWE (@WWE) July 17, 2026

Ripley won the title from Jade Cargill at WWE WrestleMania 42. "The Eradicator" confirmed last week she suffered a torn meniscus. Many fans believed she had been injured on WWE's European tour, where she was spotted wearing a knee sleeve.