Rumors Coming Out Of WWE Live Event In Madrid Suggest Rhea Ripley Could Be Injured

WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley has possibly suffered an injury during WWE's European Summer Tour.

After defeating Jade Cargill to retain her title at Clash In Italy, Ripley was featured on two WWE house shows this week, but last night she didn't lace up her boots when the company travelled to Madrid, Spain due to a potential right knee injury.

"According to reports from #WWEMadrid, @RheaRipley_WWE has appeared with protection on her right knee and has had difficulty getting down from the ring. Let's hope it's nothing for the champion of @wwe."

Según reportan desde #WWEMadrid, @RheaRipley_WWE ha aparecido con una protección en su rodilla derecha y ha tenido dificultades para bajar del cuadrilátero. Esperemos que no sea nada para la campeona de @wwe. pic.twitter.com/8a3yPv30Ti — Contralona (@Contralona) June 4, 2026

During WWE's house show in Madrid, Charlotte Flair was ambushed by Fatal Influence, leading both Women's United States Champion Tiffany Stratton and Ripley to make the save. However, Ripley didn't get physical, as she was used as a distraction for Flair and Stratton to fight off Fatal Influence. Over the past three years, Ripley has been unable to escape the injury bug, having broken her nose last November in addition to suffering a AC joint shoulder sprain and a fractured orbital socket in 2024.

Tonight, "WWE SmackDown" will take place from Bologna, Italy, and so far, Ripley has yet to be advertised for the show. That said, the Queen Of The Ring tournament will likely continue on Friday's episode, with the winner of the competition earning the opportunity to challenge for a world title. Ripley's tag team partner IYO SKY is the only woman to advance in the tournament so far, as she defeated Giulia, Lash Legend and Roxanne Perez on this past Monday's edition of "WWE Raw."