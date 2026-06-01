IYO SKY Advances In WWE QOTR Match

IYO SKY is one step closer to the Queen of the Ring finals at WWE Night of Champions, and a title match at WWE SummerSlam, after winning the first four-way match of the tournament on "WWE Raw." SKY pinned Giulia in Turin, Italy, and outlasted Lash Legend and Roxanne Perez to get the win.

Legend cleared house to start off the match, but SKY hit a dropkick from the top as Legend had Giulia up to take her out. Giulia got hers back, however, and hit a dropkick of her own to take out all three women when Legend tried to overpower SKY and Perez. Giulia and Perez briefly worked together on the outside to take out Legend, but it was Perez who got back in the ring to overtake SKY.

SKY took out Giulia and Perez with another missile dropkick, then a double bullet train attack in the corner. Legend came up behind her and put her in a brief sleeper hold, but SKY was able to counter. Giulia went for an Arrivederci Knee, Perez broke up the pin.

Giulia, SKY, and Perez battled on the ropes before SKY could hit an Over the Moonsault, but Legend got Perez and Giulia up for the double powerbomb. She hit Lash Extensions to both women, but SKY was still on the ropes and broke up the pin with a stomp to Legend's back. She then connected with the moonsault to Giulia to win.

SKY will now go on to face whoever emerges victorious from the bout pitting Bayley, Raquel Rodriguez, Jacy Jayne, and Kiana James against one another. A date for that match has not yet been announced by WWE.