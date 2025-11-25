Rhea Ripley Offers Update On Broken Nose Ahead Of WWE Survivor Series WarGames

For the second year in a row, Rhea Ripley will don a protective face mask at WWE Survivor Series. In 2024, the former WWE Women's World Champion sported a horror-themed mask, made by Jason Baker, while competing in WarGames. This year's design has yet to be seen, but Ripley has confirmed that she will once again compete with one due to her current nose injury.

"I will have to wear [the face mask] during this WarGames match, and I'll probably have it on the entire time, unless someone takes it off forcefully. My nose is somewhat healed, but it's still not fully healed so I will be wearing it," Ripley said on "Raw Recap." "But I also will be doing it up, just like I did last year. So I can't wait to show everyone exactly what my mask looks like."

Last month, Ripley busted her nose open while wrestling IYO SKY, Raquel Rodriguez, and Stephanie Vaquer in a WWE Women's World Championship four-way match at a WWE live event in Tokyo, Japan. Fan footage suggested that Ripley injured her nose when Rodriguez launched SKY into her on the outside of the ring. Both women then finished the match, though Ripley didn't evade the sight of her own blood and swelling afterward.

Last year, Ripley entered and found success in WarGames on the heels of sustaining a fractured orbital bone. On November 29, she will return to the caged structure alongside SKY, AJ Lee, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss. They will take on the team of Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Lash Legend, Asuka, and Kairi Sane.

