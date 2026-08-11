Penta Defeats Laredo Kid On WWE Raw, Advances In World Heavyweight Title Tournament

Penta defeated AAA's Laredo Kid to advance in the Number One Contender's tournament during "WWE Raw."

The tournament is to determine the challenger for Reigns' World Heavyweight Championship at "WWE Raw" in Mexico City on September 14, with Penta drawn against the AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion, while Psycho Clown will take on LA Parka to determine his opponent in the semi-finals.

On the other side of the bracket, Dragon Lee will take on El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. and Rey Fenix will take on El Fiscal. That could mean the Lucha Brothers face each other in the final, their first singles match since "AEW Dynamite" on November 11, 2020.

Penta endured much from Kid before leaving with his hand raised, getting spiked from the top rope with a poisonrana, flown at from all directions with moonsaults and crossbodies, and dropped face-first on the ring apron.

The closing stretch saw Penta get the better of a striking exchange, responding to an open-palm strike with a thrust kick sending Kid to the outside. He then delivered a tope-con-hilo to take him out on the outside, returning him to the ring and delivering a Penta Driver for a near-fall.

Kid tried one last gasp at victory with a Tornillo but Penta rolled out of the way and landed a Mexican Destroyer to get the winning pinfall.