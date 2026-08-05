Rey Mysterio Details Tournament Featuring WWE & AAA Stars, Winner Faces Roman Reigns

The end of the August 3 episode of "WWE Raw" saw WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio speaking with current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns, with Mysterio having something important to ask "The Tribal Chief." It was unknown as to what the two men were talking about after the cameras stopped rolling, but all has been revealed by Mysterio himself as a luchador will be one of Reigns' next title challengers.

In an official announcement on WWE's X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Mysterio announced that Reigns will defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of the September 14 episode of "Raw," which will air live from Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City. Mysterio stated that he promised Reigns that he would bring him a worthy challenger, with Reigns reportedly understanding how important Lucha Libre is to Mexican culture. To determine who will face Reigns, a tournament has been set up that will feature the best luchadors from "Raw," "WWE SmackDown," and AAA. The tournament will kick off on the August 10 episode of "Raw."

🚨🚨🚨@luchalibreaaa General Manager @reymysterio just announced a HISTORIC tournament featuring the best luchadores from #WWERaw, #SmackDown and AAA, and the winner will challenge @WWERomanReigns for the World Heavyweight Title on Raw in Mexico City on Sept. 14! pic.twitter.com/5MLkPOAhY8 — WWE (@WWE) August 5, 2026

No information outside of what Mysterio said has been revealed at the time of writing, such as how many luchadors will be in the tournament, or when the finals will take place. However, September will be a big month for AAA in particular as the company will host its annual TripleMania event on September 11 and 13. The first night will now take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada after originally being booked for the Luxor Las Vegas, but was moved to due to an overwhelming demand for tickets. Night two will take place at the same venue as the September 14 episode of "Raw," the Arena Ciudad de Mexico. Shortly after, WWE and AAA will co-host the Worlds Collide Premium Live Event on September 26, which will be held in the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois on the same day as AEW's All Out pay-per-view, which also takes place in the Chicago arena.