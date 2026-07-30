AAA Triplemania 34 Moved To New Venue In Las Vegas Due To 'Unprecedented Demand'

Just a couple of months ago, WWE announced that AAA TripleMania 34 would be a two night event, with one taking place in Las Vegas' Luxor venue on September 11, while the second would take place in Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City on September 13. As it turns out, WWE believes they've misjudged when it comes to holding Night One in the Luxor, and is now moving the event to a bigger venue. In a Thursday morning press release, WWE revealed Night One of TripleMania would now be held in Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena.

"To meet the unprecedented demand for the first-ever two-night, two-country Triplemanía this September, lucha libre promotion AAA today announced that the previously sold-out Friday, September 11 event scheduled for Luxor in Las Vegas will now be held at the iconic MGM Grand Garden Arena," the statement read. "The event date and start time will remain unchanged."

While not outright confirmed, it appears fans who purchased tickets for TripleMania when it was scheduled for the Luxor will have it transferred over to the MGM Grand, with the release stating those fans will receive further information soon. A new pre-sale for more tickets will begin next Tuesday, August 3, while a formal sale will begin the next day.

No matches have been announced for either night of TripleMania 34 at this time, though it's anticipated that AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio will be defending the championship against El Grande Americano. Mysterio is advertised as appearing on both nights, alongside AAA GM Rey Mysterio, Psycho Clown, La Catalina, AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix, and El Hijo del Vikingo. The latter is unlikely to appear, however, as Vikingo is expected to be out several months after suffering an injury.