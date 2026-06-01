WWE Announces Night One Of AAA TripleMania 2026 Will Take Place In Las Vegas

WWE will be returning to Las Vegas later this year after WrestleMania, but this time for its sister promotion, AAA's TripleMania show.

Following the success of AAA Noche de los Grandes, WWE and AAA announced that the Mexican promotion's biggest event, TripleMania, will be a two-night affair this year, with Night 1 taking place in Las Vegas. In a post on social media, WWE announced that TripleMania will be held over two nights for the first time in its history, following the trend of WWE's biggest events moving to two-night spectacles.

"This September, the biggest spectacle in Lucha Libre transforms into an unforgettable two-night event. And now, night one is live from the Luxor Theater in Las Vegas. While night two is live at Arena CDMX in Mexico City. It's the first-ever two-night Triple Mania. Friday, September 11th, and Sunday, September 13th."

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Las Vegas' Luxor Theater will host night 1 on September 11, while two days later, the show will return to Mexico and Arena CDMX. Incidentally, the venue will host "WWE SmackDown" two days prior, while "WWE Raw" will take place a day after night 2 of TripleMania. Last year's TripleMania was also held at the same venue, but it took place over just one night.