Dave Meltzer Speculates On Recovery Timeline For AAA's El Hijo Del Vikingo

Just over a week ago, El Hijo del Vikingo was injured while preparing for a match on "NXT" against EK Prosper. On Tuesday, Vikingo posted a photo from his hospital bed along with a caption in Spanish stating that his surgery was a success. Prior to his surgery, he posted a series of photos on social media where he was wearing a knee brace and using crutches.

During an episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed that Vikingo had knee surgery one week after suffering the injury and provided a timetable for his return. "He's out six to eight months." The AAA Latin American Champion had surgery on his left knee. In 2024, Vikingo had surgery on his right knee after suffering ligament damage and a torn meniscus. He was out six months following that surgery.

The last few years have been rough for Vikingo as he's racked up injuries. Not long after returning from the last knee surgery, he was injured again during a TNA taping. In December 2024, Vikingo suffered an injury while wrestling for PROGRESS. 2025 was a fairly healthy year for him. Earlier this year, he appeared to suffer a shoulder injury during an episode of Lucha Libre AAA, but didn't miss much time.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling Observer Radio and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.