AAA's El Hijo Del Vikingo Reportedly Injured While Preparing For Match On WWE NXT

As part of AAA luchadors making their way to "WWE NXT" TV, it was announced that AAA Latin American Champion El Hijo del Vikingo would be appearing on next week's episode of "NXT," defending his championship against EK Prosper. As it turns out, however, that match isn't going to happen. PWInsider Elite reports that while Vikingo made it to Orlando for Tuesday's double taping of "NXT," his match was not taped after he was injured while preparing for the match with Prosper. It was thus decided to hold off the match until Vikingo was evaluated; no word has emerged regarding whether Vikingo will have to miss time.

The 29 year old luchador is unfortunately no stranger to injury woes, having previously suffered several of them during 2024, including ligament damage and a torn meniscus in his right knee that forced him out of action for over six months. The former AAA Mega Champion had avoided serious injury throughout 2025, but had another scare in May, when he appeared to injure his shoulder while facing Mini Vikingo. Vikingo would return a few weeks later, however, retaining his Latin American title against El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. at Noche de los Grandes, and has remained active since.

While the "NXT" match has been postponed, fans will still be able to see Vikingo in action later this week, as he was involved in the episode of "SmackDown" that was taped on Monday night. That show will feature Vikingo attempting to become a double champion, as he'll challenge fellow luchador Rey Fenix for the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship. The two had previously squared off at TripleMania XXX: Mexico City in October 2022, where Vikingo defeated Fenix to retain the AAA Mega Championship.