WWE & AAA Star El Hijo Del Vikingo Posts Update Following Knee Surgery

Just last week, it appeared AAA Latin American Champion El Hijo del Vikingo was poised to get some shine on WWE TV, challenging Rey Fenix for the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship on "SmackDown" while being scheduled to defend the Latin American Championship on "NXT." Unfortunately, Vikingo suffered an injury preparing for the "NXT" match, and revealed just days ago that he required surgery. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Vikingo revealed he had, in fact, had said surgery, posting photos of himself in a hospital bed, as well as a message in Spanish declaring the surgery was a success.

Considered one of the best luchadors in the world, Vikingo has struggled with injuries over the last several years, working through pain during his first reign as AAA Mega Champion in 2023 before being forced to miss six months in 2024 due to torn meniscus and and ligament damage in his right knee. Since then, Vikingo has been on the end of several close calls, experiencing injury scares in TNA during an October 2024 match, in PROGRESS during a December 2024 match, and in AAA back in May while wrestling Mini Vikingo. On all three occasions, Vikingo was able to avoid serious injury.

Vikingo provided no timetable regarding his return to the ring, though surgery would suggest he will at least miss several months. The luchador was not only AAA Latin American Champion, but was among the more pushed acts in AAA at the moment, alongside El Ojo stablemates Dorian Roldan and Omos. At this time, neither AAA nor WWE have commented on the status of the AAA Latin American Championship, though a prolonged absence of Vikingo would suggest the title will be vacated.