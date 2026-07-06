AAA Star El Hijo Del Vikingo Announces His Recent Injury Requires Surgery

After being pulled from a scheduled "WWE NXT" match last Tuesday due to a reported injury, AAA Latin American Champion El Hijo del Vikingo took to social media on Monday to reveal he will be undergoing knee surgery. Vikingo posted a series of photos to his Instagram account to share the news.

The photos show the star in a knee brace, utilizing crutches, as he visits a medical professional. In the post, he tags the official accounts of AAA and "NXT," thanking the promotion and brand for supporting him.

"Have your way Lord, not my way," Vikingo started the post. "Family tomorrow Mr HDLV goes into surgery, thanks for your support."

Vikingo faced off against Rey Fenix for the AAA Cruiserweight Championship last Monday, during a taping for "WWE SmackDown" that aired on Friday. The next day, he was set to defend his own title against EK Prosper on "NXT." The star was reportedly injured during rehearsal for the match, and he was written out of the bout, in storyline, in an attack by Keanu Carver.

The Latin American Champion is no stranger to injury, as he suffered several, including a torn meniscus in his right knee, as well as ligament damage, in 2024 which kept him out of the ring for months. He appeared to suffer a shoulder injury during a AAA match against Mini Vikingo in May, but recovered after a few weeks and returned to the ring to defend his title at Noches de los Grandes.

In his social media post, Vikingo did not confirm the extent of his injury, or how much time he may miss from the ring. AAA has yet to address what will happen with his Latin American Championship.