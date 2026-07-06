Backstage Report On Injury Suffered By WWE & AAA Star El Hijo Del Vikingo

WWE fans saw El Hijo del Vikingo challenge Rey Fénix for the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship in his "SmackDown" debut on Friday. The show was actually pre-taped following an early episode of "Raw". The following day, Vikingo was set to defend his AAA Latin American Championship against EK Prosper on "NXT". He made it to the tapings, but was injured while preparing for the match. It is unclear what the exact injury is.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer, Dave Meltzer provided the latest on Vikingo's injury. "It could be serious. It's really too bad because he's had a lot of injuries. An inopportune time." He pointed out that the Latin American Championship is the Number Two title in AAA and Fénix is seen in WWE as one of the lower guys, yet Fénix is the one who got the win. Meltzer believes if this booking continues, AAA fans will start seeing their wrestlers as the "B Guys" and will want to see the stars instead of the ones who can't beat the stars.

Vikingo has several injuries in 2024, including a torn meniscus and ligament damage in his right knee. That injury cost him six months. In May, Vikingo reportedly injured his shoulder in a match with Mini Vikingo, but only missed a few weeks.

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