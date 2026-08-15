WWE's Je'Von Evans Explains How He Became Friends With Becky Lynch

WWE Superstar Je'Von Evans became a fan favorite during his time on "NXT" and it followed him to the main roster. He's only been on the main roster since January, after spending time on both "Raw" and "SmackDown". The highly coveted talent has challenged for titles and competed in the Elimination Chamber and he's still just 22. While being one of the youngest members of the roster, the "Young OG" has found a kindred spirit with an unexpected wrestler; Becky Lynch. Lynch is a multi-time champion and one for the 4 Horsewomen who revolutionized women's wrestling. She's a chameleon with her personas who keeps things fresh.

On an episode of "Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez", Evans reflected on his relationship with "The Man". When he first went to "Raw", he greeted her and she asked how old he was. "She was like, 'you're old enough to be my son' and I said 'I guess I am, mom.' Yeah, 'what's up Mama?' And after that it was, 'hey, hello son'." Evans says Lynch has become a mentor and will help him out and is someone who will be honest with him about a bad match or something he needs to work on. He said it goes both ways.

Lynch revealed their friendship during an appearance on "What's Your Story?" She joked that her career is older than Evans. Lynch said she's proud of him and called him "the coolest".

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.