WWE's Becky Lynch Talks Friendship With Je'Von Evans: 'He Calls Me Mom'

At the age of 22, Je'Von Evans is currently the youngest member of WWE's main roster. Nevertheless, he's managed to form solid friendships with the roster's more experienced names, including former WWE Women's World Champion Becky Lynch.

According to Lynch, Evans has even gone as far as referring to her as his honorary mother.

"Around the business, we've got Je'Von Evans, who's 21. He's younger than my wrestling career. He calls me mom," Lynch said on What's Your Story?" "'Mom, mama.' Because I'm old enough to be his mom. I'm so proud of him. I'm like 'Oh, son! Look at you. Look at you out there main eventing Elimination Chamber.' I just think he's the coolest. He's so awesome. The confidence that he has, the ability that he has, and his promo, everything. I'm like this kid's a star."

When podcast host and former WWE executive Stephanie McMahon suggested that Evans was unaware of his star power, Lynch doubled down on her belief that he actually was aware. "I think he knows," she said. "He's gotta know, man. You can't be that cool without knowing."

Evans officially joined WWE's main roster in January 2026 as a part of the "WWE Raw" brand, where Lynch herself has resided for several years. In addition to "The Man" Evans has cited the likes of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, and CM Punk as mentor figures to him amongst the "Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" brands. John Cena also remains a source of guidance for the young star, even in retirement.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "What's Your Story?" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.