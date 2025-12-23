Je'Von Evans Reflects On Newfound 'Connection' With WWE's John Cena

"WWE NXT" star Je'Von Evans was one of the many young WWE Superstars who received the opportunity of a lifetime when he was chosen to wrestle on WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13, which was headlined by the final match of John Cena's career. Cena had pushed for the show to be about the future of the business which led to Evans, Leon Slater, Sol Ruca, and Oba Femi all wrestling against some of the biggest names WWE had to offer.

While Evans and Slater were defeated by the current WWE World Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Dragon Lee, Evans revealed in a recent interview with FOX News that he got to talk with Cena at the event and now has a unique bond with the 17-time WWE Champion. "It's insane. Insane, bro," Evans said. "I grew up watching Cena. So, for him to handpick me is crazy. Before his show, we got to talk and he was putting me onto the game. It's just wild that now I have an opportunity and now I'll have a connection with Cena and we can talk whenever we want to. It's insane, insane for sure."

2025 has been the biggest year of Evans' career by far and he is still only 21 years old, meaning that he has many more years of success ahead of him. However, Evans isn't one for waiting around and wants to use the momentum he built in 2025 to help make 2026 be even more memorable. "I think that my 2025 was just full of opportunities and blessings that in 2026 I want, not the same, but better. I'm grateful for what I received in 2025. So I'm just waiting on everything to fall in line in 2026." Evans almost certainly has a main roster call-up in his future, but he will also be keeping a close eye on the upcoming WWE NXT Championship match between Oba Femi and Leon Slater at New Year's Evil on January 6 as he wants gold around his waist in the new year.

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and thanks to FOX News for the transcription.