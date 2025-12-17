TNA's Leon Slater Set To Challenge For WWE NXT Title

After Je'Von Evans fell short in his latest pursuit of the NXT Championship, a new number contender has come forth.

The names chasing the next title shot were Myles Borne, Dion Lennox, Joe Hendry, and TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater, all of whom finished the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge with one fall each. Following this, they competed in a fatal-four-way match on Tuesday's edition of "WWE NXT," with the winner moving on to challenge Oba Femi, the reigning NXT Champion, at "NXT" New Year's Evil.

Slater appeared on the verge of victory when his three opponents descended off the top turnbuckle from an avalanche slam-suplex combination. Lennox, Hendry, and Borne, however, all kicked out when Slater covered them.

Keeping his momentum up, Slater delivered a series of kicks to all three men until Borne reached his feet and dropped him with a side suplex. Lennox followed with a spinebuster to Borne before taking a German suplex from Hendry. Slater then returned fire with a slam to Hendry and a far-reaching Swanton to Lennox. Before he could capitalize with another high-risk move, though, Slater went flying to the outside from Borne's dropkick. Nevertheless, he emerged triumphant as a brawl up the ramp between Hendry and Lennox left an opening for Slater to hit another Swanton on Borne for the win.

Femi regained the NXT Championship by defeating Ricky Saints at "NXT" Deadline on December 6. Three days later, Femi retained the title in a match against Evans after Saints yanked the referee out of the ring to prevent Evans from securing a successful pinfall.