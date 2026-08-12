Kendal Grey Grants WWE NXT Women's Title Match To Kelani Jordan

For weeks, Kelani Jordan has taken issue with the fact she's never received a televised NXT Women's Championship match. Fortunately for her, that long-time request has finally been granted, with Kendal Grey relaying the news on Tuesday's episode of "WWE NXT."

An eager Kali Armstrong was the first stroll out to the ring demanding an NXT Women's Title shot. Jordan quickly cut her off, however, pointing out that she had Armstrong in place for a pinfall during their recent number one contender's match. With that in mind, Jordan then asserted that Armstrong would have to stay behind her in the contendership hierarchy.

Cue the arrival of reigning NXT Women's Champion Kendal Grey, who claimed that fans and "NXT" talents had grown tired of Jordan's "complaining." Nevertheless, Grey revealed that she had a gift for Jordan: an NXT Women's Championship match contract. Jordan gleefully accepted it under the condition that she and Grey clash over the title at Heatwave, the "NXT" brand's biggest event of the summer. Her subsequent signature made the match official for the August 30 PLE, which is set inside the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas.

Elsewhere at Heatwave, NXT Champion Tony D'Angelo will put his title on the line against the winner of Grayson Waller vs. Cruz Montana (formerly known as Mike Santana).

Grey captured the NXT Women's Title by defeating Lola Vice at the "NXT" Great American Bash. Since then, she's successfully defended it against Vice and WWE veteran Nattie. Jordan herself is a former NXT Women's North American and TNA Knockouts Champion.