Myles Borne Possibly Defending Both WWE NXT NA And Tag Team Titles At Heatwave

Myles Borne could be pulling double duty at Heatwave if Jackson Drake can beat Shiloh Hill during next week's "WWE NXT."

During Tuesday's show, footage was shown to see Borne and Tavion Heights celebrating their NXT Tag title win, therein making Borne a double champion with the North American Championship, having beaten Vanity Project during last week's show. They said in that segment that they wanted to find challengers, and later in the night they were with Vanity Project in Robert Stone's office to that end.

Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes wanted their rematch for the Tag titles while Drake wanted a shot at the North American title. Stone determined that Drake would fight for that opportunity in a singles match with Hill next week, to which Borne agreed even if it does mean he works two title matches on the same show.

Borne would be making his first defense of the Tag titles alongside Heights while he would be making his seventh title defense against Drake if he were to win. If Drake does not win against Hill next week, Baylor and Smokes' shot at the Tag Team titles is in jeopardy.