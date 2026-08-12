Speed Champion Wren Sinclair And NA Champion Zaria Set For WWE NXT Unification Match

When a brawl between Saquon Shugars and Dion Lennox invaded the ring in the midst of her NXT Women's North American Championship defense, Zaria capitalized by dropping Wren Sinclair with an F5 to retain her title. Naturally, Sinclair was then eager to secure herself a rematch, rid of outside interference.

"WWE NXT" General Manager Robert Stone initially seemed uncertain about Sinclair's request made on tonight's "NXT" episode. When Sinclair sweetened the pot, though, he couldn't turn it down; as a result, Sinclair will now face Zaria in a match unifying her Women's Speed Championship with Zaria's NXT Women's North American Title at "NXT" Heatwave.

The August 30 premium live event will emanate from the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas, with NXT Women's Champion Kendal Grey, also Sinclair's ally, set to defend her title against Kelani Jordan. Before Sinclair and Grey put their respective titles on the line, they will team up to take on Jordan and Kali Armstrong on next week's episode of "NXT" as Zaria potentially waits in the wings.

Sinclair captured the Women's Speed Championship by defeating Fatal Influence's Fallon Henley in March. She's since successfully defended it at the "NXT" Great American Bash as well as last week on "NXT" TV. In the latter case, she took Zaria to a time-limit draw. The red-haired Aussie dethroned Tatum Paxley as the NXT Women's North American Champion in June.